Kano 10 Megawatts hydro-power station ready in 6 weeks – Ganduje

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the 10  Megawatts Hydro -Power Station in Tiga,  Kano will be inaugurated in six weeks time.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Abba Anwar,  Chief Press Secretary to  Ganduje on Sunday in Kano.

He said the multi million naira power station was currently on pre-commissioning test.

Ganduje gave the assurance during his inspection visit to the  Tiga Power Plant and Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant.

The governor also commended the efforts of state independent power company, KHEDCO, contractors and other stakeholders.

“As it is designed from the beginning of the process, the 10 megawatts generated from Tiga station, will be use to take care of Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant and metropolitan street lights.

“With this, our water issue will be dealt with decisively so also our street light issues will soon become history. While this project will be commissioned on the  Jan. 29,  we are still on similar project in Challawa Godge Dam, where we are generating Six  Megawatts.”

“For the generation and distribution of energy, the state government established an independent power company, as the  law stipulates. We came up with Kano Hydro and Energy Development Company (KHEDCO). A limited liability company.

 “And all the two needed licences for operations were secured since June 2021 from the  National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Licences for power generation and distribution,.*

According to him, in the next few weeks, the power generated from Tiga will be evacuated to Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant, as all evacuation lines from Tiga to Tamburawa are fully completed.

“What remains now is the final certification from the  Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and Automation, which is also ongoing and will be done within the next five days, as assured by contractors,” he added.

Ganduje assured  that he would do  his best to see that he left indelible legacies in all spheres of human endeavors before his second tenure ended.(NAN)