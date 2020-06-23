Kannywood actress cautions on revealing identities of rape victims

Share the news













Kannywood actress, Mrs Rukayya Umar, has cautioned social media users against showing the faces and images of rape victims to protect them from stigma.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano, the actress decried the attitude of people capturing the minors being raped and circulating it on social media.

She noted that some of the videos of such victims that went viral recently also showed the detailed faces of the victims parents.

According to her, “I don’t know what the law says about that but it is very disturbing as it makes the victims vulnerable to stigma.

“I saw a three-year-old girl being raped and her mother was interviewed over the issue on a video clip. I am sure the young girl will not like that when she grows up.”

The actress further cautioned parents about protecting the image and dignity of their children.

Furthermore, she appealed to male parents to support their women in providing moral upbringing and protecting their children.

NAN reports that some videos of young children being raped went viral on the social media, an act that caused discomfort to many women. (NAN)

Related