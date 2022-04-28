Kanam killings would have been averted if … LG chief

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau, Mr Joshua Laven, says that the Kanam attacks could have been averted if security agencies acted on intelligence reports.

Laven, who stated this on Thursday in Jos while interacting with newsmen, said that there were a series of intelligence reports of impending attacks in the axis that included Langtang and Wase local governments.

The chairman recalled that more than 100 people were confirmed killed, and many others displaced when the attackers invaded eight communities and unleashed mayhem in the area.

He stated that there were always local intelligence reports from the security agencies, vigilante groups, members of community policing, and the community leaders prior to the attacks.

“In August last year, I raised alarm over terrorists camping somewhere in Wase, bordering Langtang North local government areas .

“Four months later, the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Haruna, later confirmed the influx of strange persons into Wase Local Government Area.

“There are always security reports about the activities of terrorists in the state.

“For example, Yelwa Zangam, where 29 persons were killed, there were security intelligence reports for more than three days, but no action was taken to avert the danger,” he alleged.(NAN)

