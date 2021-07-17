Kalu’s bill on hunger reduction,others scales first reading

July 17, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Business 0



A Bill seeking  establish of a specialised Bank ensure food in Nigeria, avail youths the opportunity secure loan(s) through the bank using their certificates as collateral as well as encourage youths engage  in Agriculture has scaled its first reading at the Nigerian Senate.

The bill titled ” National Food Bank of Nigeria” (Establishment) Bill 2021 SB(780) is Abia- Senator and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Asides attaining food stability the bill according it’s sponsor also aims reduce the number of unemployed youths in the and also encourage youth empowerment in the .

The bill was read before the members of the Senate on Wednesday Senate Leader,Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and subsequently referred for reading.

The Food bank concept focused on tackling hunger, reducing food waste and solving the problem of through targeted programs that seek to improve the availability of food to different category of persons. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,