Kalu’s bill on hunger reduction,others scales first reading

A Bill seeking to establish of a specialised Bank to ensure food security in Nigeria, avail youths the opportunity to secure loan(s) through the bank using their certificates as collateral as well as encourage youths to engage in Agriculture has scaled its first reading at the Nigerian Senate.

The bill titled ” National Food Bank of Nigeria” (Establishment) Bill 2021 SB(780) is being Abia-North Senator and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Asides attaining food stability the bill according it’s sponsor also aims to reduce the number of unemployed youths in the country and also encourage youth empowerment in the country.

The bill was read before the members of the Senate on Wednesday by the Senate Leader,Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and subsequently referred for second reading.

The Food bank concept focused on tackling hunger, reducing food waste and solving the problem of malnutrition through targeted programs that seek to improve the availability of food to different category of persons.

