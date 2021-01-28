Kalu urges nation’s elite to leave good legacies for posterity

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has advised the nation’s elite to do things for which they will be remembered by future generations.

Kalu gave the advice during the 46th-anniversary celebration in honour of his friend and business associate, Tein Jack-Rich, which took place in his Camp Neya’s country home in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia on Thursday.

“Life is not only about what you achieved for yourself but the number of people you helped to move up the ladder of life,” he said.

Kalu, who was Abia governor (1999-2007), admonished political office holders to ensure workers welfare and regular payment of salaries.

“You must show love to people. You should be remembered for paying teachers’ and civil servants’ salaries.

“You should be remembered for giving free education and healthcare as well as touching other people’s lives positively,” he said.

He paid special tribute to the celebrant for his numerous philantropic and humanitarian projects meant to transform the lives of the under-privileged in society.

The Guest Preacher, Zilly Aggrey, an apostle, thanked Jack-Rich for using his anniversary to honour clergymen “at a time society holds them with contempt”.

Aggrey therefore prayed God to honour him with more years and successes in his endeavours.

In a speech, Jack-Rich, who hails from Kula in Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers, recalled his childhood to survive the multiple challenges that confronted him after losing his parents at 10.

He thanked God for intervening in his life and lifting him out of abject poverty, hunger and deprivation.

The oil merchant said that he had resolved to live a life of prayerfulness, humility and compassion and being a role model to others.

He appealed to religious leaders to pray for the country’s political leaders and God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation.

According to him, Nigeria’s population is growing by leaps and bounds, hence the need for government to diversfy the economy for job creation and overall wellbeing of the citizenry.

The event was attended by leaders of different religious denominations in the South-South, South-East and northern Nigeria.

The list included the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Edo.

Others were the National Chairman and National Secretary, Arewa Pastors, Bishop Abu Richard, and Archbishop Usman Katsina, as well as the Spiritual Father of the Day, Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event included intercessory prayers for Jack-Rich, President Muhammadu Buhari, the unity and progress of Nigeria and cutting of the birthday cake by the celebrant. (NAN)