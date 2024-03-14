Kalu seeks NASS, state houses of assembly partnership on constitutional review

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has tasked its Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations to work with State Houses of Assembly on constitutional amendments.

He sad the amendments would help in solving challenges facing the country.

Kalu who made the call at the inauguration ceremony of the committee on Thursday in Abuja, said that inter-parliamentary relations held crucial significance for Nigeria.According to him, they serve as the cornerstone of our diplomatic efforts in the legislature, enabling us to foster stronger bonds with our international counterparts.Kalu said that it was imperative to recognise the pivotal role of inter-parliamentary relations in addressing national challenges from a legislative

perspective.“Through collaborative efforts with the 36 state houses of assembly, we can strive to find sustainable solutions that will benefit our nation, especially as we are about to commence a review of the constitution, a task that requires their support and input.“Furthermore, I urge you to use this platform to promote and uphold the values that define us as a nation.“It is through your collective efforts that we can stand firm against that which opposes our principles and ideals in the

international arena.“As you embark on this assignment, it is important to note that this committee serves as the foreign relations organ of the house of representatives.“Therefore, let us not forget the profound impact our actions can have on shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and global position,” he said.Kalu urged members of the committee to embrace their roles wholeheartedly, saying that their dedication and commitment would reflect positively on the house and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s standing on the global stage.The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Mark Udo (PDP-Akwa Ibom) said that inter-parliamentary relations served as the bedrock of the National Assembly’s external relations to forge stronger bonds with counterparts across the globe.According to him, it is the committee’s responsibility to facilitate and nurture these relationships for the betterment of the country.The chairman said the inter-parliamentary relations included relationship with states assembly, as they consistently looked upon the national assembly for leadership and cooperation.“This committee bears the responsibility of nurturing this critical relationship; it is also important to note that the national assembly of Nigeria is a proud member of various international parliamentary associations.“They include the inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).“Through these affiliations, we have the opportunity to engage with parliamentary bodies from around the world, enriching our legislative practices and fostering cooperation on global issues,” he said. (NAN)