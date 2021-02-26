Kalu salutes Marc Wabara at 70

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, has congratulated a former Managing Director of Hallmark Bank and a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Marc Wabara, on his 70th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, described Wabara as urbane, easy-going, humble and kind.

He urged him to sustain his leadership qualities and good deeds.