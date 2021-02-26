Kalu salutes Marc Wabara at 70

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, has congratulated a former Managing Director of Hallmark Bank and a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Marc Wabara, on his 70th birthday anniversary.
Kalu, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, described Wabara as urbane, easy-going, humble and kind.
He urged him to sustain his leadership qualities and good deeds.
While wishing the celebrator longer life in the service of humanity, Kalu extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the APC chieftain.
According to Kalu, Wabara has been a source of inspiration to his contemporaries and the younger generation.
The former Governor of Abia said: “I felicitate with former Managing Director of Hallmark Bank, Chief Marc Wabara, as he clocks 70.
“The APC chieftain has carved a niche for himself in the private and public sectors as a banker, politician, community leader and philanthropist.
”He is a man of impeccable character and worthy deeds.
“As the renowned politician marks his birthday, I am proud of his accomplishments in business, public service and philanthropy”.
Kalu prayed to God to grant the celebrator many more rewarding years in the service of mankind. (NAN)