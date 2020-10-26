Kalu salutes ex-Vice President, Ebitu Ukiwe at 80

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has felicitated former Vice President Ebitu Ukiwe on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a goodwill message issued on Monday, Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District in the Senate, extolled the virtues of Ukiwe, whom he described as a genuine leader committed to a just and egalitarian society.

The lawmaker further described the former Chief of General Staff as a man of impeccable character, saying that he the country meritoriously in various capacities, both in the private and public spheres.

While acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the elder statesman to democracy in Nigeria, the former Abia governor said that the likes of Ukiwe were difficult to come by in the society.

According to Kalu, the former vice president has, over the years, demonstrated humility, patriotism, credibility and selflessness in his pursuits.

“The celebrator’s leadership qualities are remarkable and worthy of emulation,” he remarked, stressing that Ukiwe was a man with unwavering passion for a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

“The former vice president is a mentor and role model to his contemporaries and the younger generation. Over the years, his personality has been anchored on fairness and equity.

“As a patriotic statesman, he always counsels the younger generation on leadership and nation building. I have personally benefitted, in no small measure, from his counsel.

“As you mark this glorious feat, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen you in the service of humanity,” Kalu said. (NAN)