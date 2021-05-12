The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described former Deputy Senate President and Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Chief Ike Ekweremadu as a selfless and outstanding politician.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Ekweremadu worked assiduously to advance the course of Nigerians.

While acknowledging Ekweremadu’s invaluable contributions to the growth and progress of Enugu state, South East and Nigeria in general, Kalu urged him to sustain his good deeds in all endeavours.

“Regardless of political affiliation, the celebrant has over the years, worked harmoniously with his colleagues in the national assembly in advancing the cause of the people,’’ he said.

The former governor of Abia conveyed his warm greetings to family, friends and associates of the former Deputy Senate President.

Kalu further described the celebrant as a consummate politician and patriotic statesman.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu on the occasion of his 59th birthday anniversary.

“The celebrant has built a distinguished profile in all facets of life. His contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation.

“Ekweremadu is a pillar of support and source of inspiration to his contemporaries and the younger generation. As he clocks 59, I wish him continued success in life”.

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Ekweremadu in his service to humanity. (NAN)

