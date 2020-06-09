Kalu resumes duty at the Senate

Share the news













Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia-APC), on Tuesday resumed duty at the senate by attending plenary after his release from Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Kalu, who represents Abia North pledged better days for his constituents, while speaking with newsmen shortly after his arrival at the National Assembly Complex.

The lawmaker, who was a former governor of Abia, said that his goal was to complete the task he had not attended to in the last six months.

“There is hope. A lot of things still needed to be done. You people should allow me go and do the job I have not done for my constituency,” he said.

He noted that his constituents still believed in him because on his track record as a governor.

“They know I was action governor and I am going to be action senator; so there is no problem.

“My constituency and Nigerians, we need to focus our agenda to them. Let’s keep hope alive and see what the future brings,” he said.

He, however, expressed appreciation to God for the release.

Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison for N7.65 billion fraud by a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Mohammed Idris on Dec. 5, 2019.

The judgement was however, set aside by a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court leading to his release.(NAN)

