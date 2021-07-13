Kalu refutes report of visit to British envoy to discuss IPOB matters

Sen. Orji Kalu, has refuted social reports of him paying a private visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, to discuss issues relating to IPOB.

Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, made the clarifications Tuesday in Abuja, in a statement issued by Mr Emeka Nwala, of Office of the Chief Whip.

He explained that contrary to rumours, it was the British High Commissioner that visited him, at Abuja residence May 13.

He said that he was accompanied by  Political Counsellor, British , Mr Jonathan Bacon and Mr Stuart Gardner, the First Secretary Political.

Kalu on individuals and groups to desist from spreading false claims about him.

He explained that prior to the arrival of the British envoy, the Minister of Labour and  Employment, Dr Chris Ngige was in house on a cordial visit.

He said Ngige was not  aware that the British envoy was paying him a visit on that same day.

” It therefore baffles me that people could just be carelessly mischievous to state that I paid Her Excellency,   a courtesy visit with Dr Ngige,” Kalu said.

“In the last few weeks,  there has been an increasing campaign of calumny against my person .

” I have been right,  left and centre, It has been from one rumour and lies to another, propagated by those suffering from jealousy and pull him down syndrome.

habit of sponsoring recycled false allegations against me is simply to discredit my goodwill on the good people of Nigeria,” he said.

Kalu stressed that ” Putting the records straight, I neither visited nor discussed IPOB with British High Commissioner as reported.”(NAN)

