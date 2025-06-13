‎Kalu proposes U.S, Nigeria partnership to advance healthcare services





‎The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has proposed partnership with Montefiore Einstein Medical Centre, a United States-based medical institution and Nigeria to advance healthcare services .



‎By EricJames Ochigbo



‎Kalu made the call on Friday while hosting the President of the centre, Dr Philip Ozauh and his team in Abuja.



‎Montefiore Einstein Medical Centre is a premier academic health institution, renowned for research, discoveries of life-saving cures and innovations in patient care, advancements in public health among others.



‎Kalu said that health is the only form of wealth that cannot be regained once lost, saying that hospitals and clinics are critical infrastructure in safeguarding lives .



‎“Regardless of the quality of our laws or the scale of our budgets, if preventable deaths continue, if maternal mortality remains high, and if citizens cannot recover from treatable illnesses, our development remains incomplete,” he said.



‎The deputy speaker said that the 10th house regards health as central to national security, human capital development and economic progress.



‎According to him, Nigeria has made notable strides in the eradication of wild polio and maternal and child health services.



‎He also said that government had expanded the tertiary health institutions now reaching more Nigerians than ever before.



‎Kalu said that under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the federal government is committed to bold reforms and citizen-focused policies .



‎He noted that the 2024 national budget allocated more than N1.33 trillion to the health sector, the largest in Nigeria’s history.



‎The lawmaker said that Nigeria’s annual medical tourism bill, which once exceeded 1.6 billion dollars, was now trending downward.



‎Kalu, however, said that lasting transformation required partnerships that harness global expertise and complement local initiatives.



‎According to him, collaboration with Montefiore can accelerate this by developing centres of excellence that meet global standards and retain patients locally.



‎“We propose a partnership to establish a specialised medical research and training centre in Nigeria, focused on cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, infectious diseases and medical technology innovation.



‎“This centre, modelled after leading global institutions, would require collaboration with the federal government and credible local investors.



‎“More than 30,000 primary healthcare centres in Nigeria, especially in rural areas, remain under-equipped.



‎“With Montefiore Medicine’s support, including donations of modern equipment and surplus technology from the United States, they would have a transformative impact, particularly in historically underserved locations like Bende.



‎“Nigeria’s medical diaspora is vast and highly skilled. We propose knowledge exchange initiatives, training fellowships, research, telemedicine platforms and AI-driven diagnostics among others.



‎“This will enable Nigerian professionals abroad to contribute to the domestic sector without permanent relocation,” he said.



‎Kalu called for special intervention in the South-East geo-political zone as the region continued to bear the scars of the civil war, with persistent gaps in healthcare infrastructure.



‎The lawmaker said that the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Act provides a framework for addressing the challenges, saying that Montefiore’s involvement would enhance healthcare delivery.



‎“With a population exceeding 220 million, 60 per cent of whom are under 25, Nigeria offers significant returns on healthcare investment. Strengthening our health sector is not just a national imperative, but a regional and global necessity.



‎“On behalf of the house, I thank you, Dr. Ozuah, for your leadership and vision. We look forward to forging a partnership that will transform Nigeria’s health system and create a lasting legacy for future generations,” he said.



‎Earlier in his remarks, Ozuah said that he was happy to be back home, saying that though, an indigene of Anambra, he was born in Kaduna state and schooled in Enugu and Oyo states before moving to America.



‎He said that he started his medical career in Nigeria and then to the United States where he rose through the ranks to become CEO of the Montefiore Einstein Medical Centre.(NAN)



