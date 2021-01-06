Kalu mourns veteran broadcaster, Ukonu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of a popular broadcaster, Chief Anyogu Ukonu, as a huge loss to the media industry and Nigeria in general.

Kalu, while extolling the virtues of his late kinsman, described him as jovial, peaceful, urbane and selfless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukonu, the pioneer General Manager of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Aba, died on Wednesday at the age of 90.

Acknowledging the contributions of the deceased to the entertainment industry, the former Governor of Abia urged his family to sustain his worthy legacies.

Kalu, in his condolence message, noted that the passing of the veteran broadcaster was a personal loss, adding that the late Ukonu was a community leader, media guru, comedian, broadcaster, teacher and philanthropist.

“Our community, Igbere has lost one of its finest. The late Ukonu was a man of many parts. He was blessed with numerous skills and as such, he carved a niche for himself in various fields of human endeavour.

“The late broadcaster used his resources and network of contacts to advance the cause of his community. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and fans,” Kalu said.

The former governor urged the Ukonu family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch left behind good deeds and prayed to God for the repose of his soul.

NAN recalls that Ukonu conceptualised, organised, produced, directed and participated in the popular showbiz programme, entitled ‘Ukonu’s Club’.

NAN also reports that Ukonu, who attended Hopewardel College, Calabar, is also an alumnus of University of California, theatre arts legend and Hollywood star. (NAN)