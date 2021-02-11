Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state over the demise of the first civilian Governor of Lagos state and elder statesman, Chief Lateef Jakande.

Kalu stressed that the deceased was a selfless, patriotic and outstanding leader, whose ideology, was anchored on genuine leadership and good governance.

The former Governor while lamenting the passing of the prominent politician, urged the political class to emulate the outstanding leadership attributes of the deceased.

In a condolence message, Kalu emphasized that the former Governor laid a solid foundation for Lagos state, adding that his legacy projects will remain evergreen in the minds of the people.

He said, ” the demise of the first civilian Governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande is a huge loss to the country.

“The late statesman was a genuine and committed leader, who was passionate about the welfare of the people and the development of Lagos state.

“His contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are remarkable and historic.

“The deceased sustained his goodwill till he departed this sinful world.

“His good deeds will continue to speak for him”.

Kalu while praying to Allah to grant Alhaji Jakande Al-Jannah Firdaus, extended his condolences to the deceased’s wife, Alhaja Sikirat Jakande, friends and political associates of the renowned politician.