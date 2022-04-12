Kalu mourns ex-Senate President, Adolphus Wabara’s wife

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condoled with the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, over the death of his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara.

Kalu, in his condolence message on Tuesday in Abuja, described the deceased as a woman of virtue who would be remembered for her good deeds.

According to Kalu, the deceased was humble, selfless and kind- hearted.

The former Abia governor prayed to God to give the Wabara family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I mourn the passing of wife of the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, Mrs Felicia Wabara.

“The deceased was a woman of substance, who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“She will be remembered for her good legacies.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Abia and Edo over the passing of Mrs Wabara,” Kalu said.

Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Felicia President died in early hours of Sunday, April10 after a protracted illness at the age of 69. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

