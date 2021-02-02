Kalu mourns demise of Tony Momoh

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh as a huge loss to the nation.

Describing the late Momoh as a veteran journalist, lawyer, community leader and philanthropist, Kalu stressed that the late media guru contributed to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria in various capacities.

Kalu, while commiserating with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other stakeholders in media industry, stressed that the deceased left indelible footprints in the annals of journalism in the country.

In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip, urged the Momoh family to uphold the good legacies of the deceased.

He said, “the demise of former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh is painful.

“The late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made invaluable contributions to nation building in different positions.

“He was a strong advocate of fairness, justice and equity, which he demonstrated in his endeavours.

“The late former Minsiter lived a remarkable life dedicated to the service of humanity”.

Kalu, while commiserating with the government and people of Edo state, prayed to God for eternal bliss for the deceased.

