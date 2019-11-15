Kalu mourns Akinyele, extols virtues

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Akinyele family over the passing of their patriarch, Chief Alex Akinyele, who was one-time Minister of Information.

Extolling the virtues of the late media expert and public administrator, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the late Akinyele to nation building in different capacities.

While urging the family members of the late Lobosin of Ondo to sustain the good legacies of their late father, the Senator recalled great moments he ( Kalu) shared with the late Akinyele in his lifetime.

In a statement released by his media office on Friday, Kalu described the late High Chief of Ondo as urbane, charismatic, vocal, forthright and decent.

He said, “Nigeria has lost yet another fine gentleman.

” High Chief Alex Akinyele was a patriotic and genuine statesman.

“He played prominent roles at different times in nation building.

” The late Akinyele was a man of many parts. He excelled in all fields of endeavours.

” The late media expert, will be remembered for his good deeds.

“The late Akinyele was indeed a rallying point for his peers and the younger generation.

” He will be greatly missed for his outstanding qualities”

The former governor, who equally commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State and the Osemawe of Ondo, prayed to God to repose the soul of Akinyele.