Kalu hails Anglican Archbishop, Ndukuba at 60

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, as a dedicated spiritual leader and selfless statesman.



Extolling the virtues of the cleric, Kalu acknowledged the immense contributions of the Primate to the spread of the gospel beyond the shores of Nigeria.

While congratulating the Anglican family and the Christendom in general, Kalu prayed for longer life for the spiritual leader in the service of God and mankind.



In his message of goodwill, the former Governor stressed that the celebrant has built a niche for himself in all facets of life, adding that the accomplishments of the cleric are enormous and worthy of emulation.



He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the Archbishop of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.



” The celebrant has sustained his pedigree and goodwill in all spheres of life.



“His personality is an embodiment of peace and love.



” As he marks this feat, I join the Christain community in celebrating the good works of the cleric”

Kalu prayed for long life and prosperity for the celebrant”.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...