Kalu greets Obi at 60

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi on the occasion of his 60th anniversary.



Describing the celebrant as a seasoned administrator and astute politician, Kalu urged Obi to sustain his good deeds.



While joining the family, friends and associates of the former Governor in celebrating the achievements of the celebrant, the Senate Chief Whip prayed for longer life for Obi.



In a goodwill message, Kalu said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former Governor of Anambra state as he clocks 60.



” It is a milestone that is worth celebrating in view of the invaluable contributions of the former Governor to nation building in various capacities.



“The celebrant has continually played significant roles in the social, economic and political development of Anambra state, South East and Nigeria in general.

” I wish the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...