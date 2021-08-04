Kalu greets Ibori at 63

Former Governor of and Chief Whip of the Senate, . Orji Kalu felicitated with former Governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori on the occasion of his 63 anniversary.


Acknowledging the roles played by Ibori in building and sustaining democratic virtues in Delta state, Kalu described the former Governor as a popular and consummate politician in view of his inclusive and participatory approach to politics.


The Senate Chief Whip stressed that Ibori built and sustained large followership in politics beyond Delta state, adding that his large heart, generosity and selflessness continue to speak the celebrant.
In a message, Kalu prayed longer life the former Governor as serves humanity.


said, ”I join family, friends and well-wishers of former Governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori in celebrating his 63 .


” The former Governor contributed to the social, economic and political development of Delta state and Nigeria.


is a builder and detrabilized Nigerian, with friends and associates  from different parts of Nigeria.


“He is passionate about a united and indivisible Nigeria.
“As an astute politician, the celebrant has empowered his contemporaries and the younger generation beyond the shores of Delta state”.


Kalu while wishing the celebrant a joyous celebration,  prayed greater success the former Governor.

