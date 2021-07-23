Kalu greets former Governor of Nasarawa State, Adamu at 75

July 23, 2021



Former Governor of Abia State and Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described former Governor of , Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as a detrabilized , with passion for peace and unity of the country.


Extolling the virtues of the former Governor, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the Adamu to nation building in various capacities in the private and spheres of life.


While commending the former Governor for his patriotic service to and Nigeria in general, the Whip of the Senate noted that Adamu is rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.


In a congratulatory message, Kalu joined family, friends, business and political associates in celebrating Adamu on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.


He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, felicitate with former Governor of , Senator Abdullahi Adamu as he clocks the glorious age of 75.


“The celebrant is a consummate politician, seasoned , mechanized farmer and philanthropist.


“Having contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Adamu deserves to be celebrated.


urge the celebrant to continue his good for the sake of national well being”.


Kalu prayed for longer life for Adamu and wished him a joyous celebration.

