Kalu greets APGA Chairman,Chief Victor Ike Oye at 65

July 17, 2021



Former Governor State and Chief Whip the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with National Chairman All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.


Describing the celebrant as a seasoned , consummate politician and cerebral academician, Kalu urged Oye to sustain his good deeds the service humanity.


The former Governor recalled his age-long relationship with the celebrant, who was one-time his close aide, adding that Oye is hardworking, humble and courageous.


a birthday message, Kalu joined , friends and associates Oye celebrating the remarkable accomplishments the celebrant.


said, “on behalf of the people of district, I congratulate the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as clocks 65.


” The celebrant is a loyal friend and brother.
is selfless, humble , consistent and bold.
” Having worked closely with , I appreciate the capacity and native intelligence of the celebrant.


“The celebrator  is blessed in many ways be politics, academics, administration and philanthropy.
” As he marks his 65th birthday, I wish the celebrant continued success in life”.
Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrator.

