Kalu Felicitates Vice President Shettima at 57

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has felicitated the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on his 57th birthday which comes up tomorrow, Saturday, September 1, 2023.

Kalu in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, described the Vice President as a patriotic, detribalized and selfless leader who has dedicated his life to render quality service to people both at the State and national levels.

The Deputy Speaker recalled that even in the midst of insurgency, Shettima as a two term governor of Borno State showed courage and stood firm in the governance of his state and delivered remarkably on the area of social infrastructure.

Kalu said that the Vice President faced the challenges squarely and ultimately improved the well-being of the citizens.

He also recalled Shettima’s impact as a senator at the National Assembly, saying he played a significant role in the enactment of many bills and motions of national importance which included tackling insecurity and strengthening the capacity of security agencies, among others.

Describing Shetima as an exemplary leader and democrat, Kalu wished him many more years in good health and wisdom from the Almighty Allah.

