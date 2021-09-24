Kalu congratulates Ladoja at 77

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has congratulated former Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja at 77, describing him as a consummate politician and statesman.

Kalu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, acknowledged Ladoja’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

While extolling Ladoja’s virtues, Kalu urged politicians to embrace his exemplary leadership qualities and described him as a well-respected figure in the business and political circles.

“As the former governor of Oyo state, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja clocks 77, I join his family, political and business associates in celebrating the robust accomplishments of the celebrant in all facets of life.

“The celebrator is a successful businessman, astute politician and selfless statesman.

“He has played invaluable roles in nation building in various capacities.

“The former governor has over the years sustained his pedigree by embracing democratic virtues in his political pursuits.

“Ladoja remains a pillar of support and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation,” he said.

Kalu prayed for longer life for Ladoja in the service of humanity and wished him a joyous birthday celebration. (NAN)

