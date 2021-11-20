Kalu congratulates APC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni at 54

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Caretaker Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe , Alhaji Mai Mala Buni on his 54th birthday anniversary.

Kalu ( APC- Abia North) in a goodwill message, described the celebrant as humble, easy going and kind-hearted.

The former governor of Abia called on the governor to sustain his good works in all facets of life.

While acknowledging the contributions of the APC chairman to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, Kalu urged the celebrant not to relent in his efforts to reposition the party.

The senate chief whip joined the government and people of Yobe in celebrating Buni, whom he described as a compassionate and selflessness politician.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate with the Yobe governor as he clocked 54.

“The APC chairman is an accomplished Nigerian whose contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The celebrant, haven served meritoriously in various capacities in the private and public sectors has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life.

“In steering the affairs of the APC, the celebrant has consistently deployed his capacity to build a robust party.

“The governor deserves to be celebrated for his commitment to the growth and progress of Yobe and Nigeria in general,” Kalu said.

Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration and prayed to Allah to strengthen the governor in his pursuits. (NAN)

