Kalu congratulates APC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni at 54

November 20, 2021



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Caretaker Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe , Alhaji Mai Mala Buni on his 54th anniversary.

Kalu ( APC- North)  in a goodwill message, described the celebrant as humble, easy going and kind-hearted.

The former governor of called governor to sustain his good works in all facets of life.

While acknowledging the contributions of the APC chairman to the sustenance of in Nigeria, urged the celebrant not to relent in his efforts to the party.

The senate chief whip  joined the government and people of Yobe  in celebrating  Buni, whom he described as a compassionate and selflessness politician.

“On behalf of the good people of North senatorial district, I felicitate with the Yobe governor  as he clocked 54.

“The APC chairman is an accomplished Nigerian whose contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The celebrant, haven  served meritoriously in various capacities in the private and public sectors has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life.

“In steering the affairs of the APC, the celebrant has consistently deployed his capacity to build a robust party.

“The governor deserves to be celebrated for his commitment to the growth and progress of Yobe and Nigeria in general,” said.

wished the celebrant a joyous celebration and prayed to Allah to the governor in his pursuits. (NAN)

