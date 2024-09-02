Kalu condoles with Yar’Adua family over demise of Hajia Dada

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina state over the passing of the mother of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Hajia Dada Musa Yar’adua.

Extolling the virtues of the departed soul, Kalu emphasized that the late Hajia Yar’adua lived a simple life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

The former Governor who is also the Mayaki Katsina while acknowledging the exemplary motherly role the deceased played in the lives of her children and many others, urged the womenfolk to emulate the legacy of the late Hajia Yar’adua in their daily endeavours.



In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Yar’adua family to uphold the remarkable attributes of their late matriarch, adding that the late Hajia Yar’adua will be forever remembered for her good deeds.

He said, ” I received with sadness the news of the demise of the mother of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Hajia Dada Musa Yar’adua.

“The deceased was a woman of virtue who lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

” She was humble, caring, selfless and steadfast. All these attributes earned her robust goodwill beyond her immediate community.

“I condole with the Yar’adua family over the painful loss”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to make al- Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the late Hajia Dada Musa Yar’adua.