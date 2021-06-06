Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with members of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) over the passing of the Founder of the ministry, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.



Lamenting the demise of the renowned preacher and evangelist, Kalu stressed that Pastor Joshua was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria, adding that the deceased will be greatly missed by his followers.

In his condolence message, Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the deceased.



He said, “I mourn the demise of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, Founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).



” His death is shocking and painful.

“He was committed to spreading the gospel of God through his religious and philanthropic platforms.

” Pastor Joshua was simple, kind-hearted, generous and easy going.

“He played a key role in human capital development through philanthropy and counselling.

“His demise has no doubt, left a big vacuum in the Synagogue.



“However, the congregation should take solace in the fact that the late clergyman contributed immensely to the growth of the Synagogue church and the larger community by touching lives positively.



“The late Pastor Joshua will be remembered as a notable spiritual leader with passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in the society.



While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Kalu extended his condolences to the people and government of Ondo state over the sad loss.

