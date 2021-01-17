Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Ogun state over the demise of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye.

Acknowledging the roles played by the deceased in the social, economic and political development of Ogun state and Nigeria in general, Kalu stressed that the late politician will be remembered for his passion for the welfare of the masses.

The former Governor noted that the late community leader left behind good legacies for his family, loved ones and political associates to uphold, stressing that the late Martins-Kuye was an accomplished accountant, consummate politician, grassroots mobilizer and philanthropist.

In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the Martins-Kuye family during this period of grief.

He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I convey my sincere condolences to the Martins – Kuye family of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state over the passing of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye.

“The late prominent politician was a compassionate and selfless politician.

“His achievements in the private and public sectors are attributed to his extra-ordinary leadership style.

“He lived a remarkable life dedicated to the service of humanity.

“The deceased will be remembered for his good deeds”.