Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia state over the passing of a member of House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South federal constituency), Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige.

According to Kalu, the deceased was a compassionate politician , who touched lives of people in his constituency.

In a condolence message, the former Governor extended his condolences to family, friends and associates of the late Prestige.

He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I mourn the passing of a member of House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South federal constituency), Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige.

” It is a sad loss to Abia state and the national assembly.

“However, we take solace in the fact that late federal legislator contributed to the growth of his constituency” .

Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of Prestige and give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

The former governor equally condoled with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) over the irreplaceable loss.