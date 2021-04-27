The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condoled with the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Bayero and Alhaji Nasir Bayero respectively over the demise of their mother, Alhaja Maryam Ado Bayero.

Kalu in a condolence message issued on Tuesday in Abuja, described the deceased as an epitome of humility and selflessness.

According to him, the late Alhaja Ado Bayero will be remembered for her good deeds.

The former governor also conveyed his condolences to the Ilorin Emirate Council, especially Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late Alhaja Ado Bayero Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“I join the Kano, Ilorin and Bichi Emirate councils, in mourning the passing of wife of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Alhaja Maryam Ado Bayero, who passed on in Cairo, Egypt a few days ago.

“The deceased was a source of inspiration to the womenfolk.

“She was a pillar of support to her contemporaries and the younger generation.

“The late Alhaja Maryam Ado Bayero will be remembered for her outstanding qualities’’.

Kalu urged the Ado-Bayero and Gambari families to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life and left behind worthy legacies. (NAN)

