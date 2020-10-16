Kalu condoles with Awolowo family

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of Reverend Tola Oyediran (Nee Awolowo), eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Kalu described the late Reverend Oyediran, as an epitome of peace and humility.

Kalu stressed that the deceased contributed to the media industry, having served as Chairman, Board of Directors of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Publishers of the Tribune titles during her lifetime.

In a condolence message, the former Governor condoled with the government and people of Ogun state over the demise of their illustrious daughter.

He said, “I convey my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the entire Awolowo family over the demise of Reverend Tola Oyediran, former Chairman of Board of Directors of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Publishers of the Tribune titles.

“The deceased was a devout christian, community leader and philanthropist, whose good deeds will continue to speak for her.

“The late Reverend Oyediran, did not deviate from the ideals of her late father”.

While praying to God to rest the soul of Reverend Oyediran, Kalu commiserated with Dr (Mrs) Olatokunbo Awolowo -Dosunmu, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Mr Segun Awolowo Jr. and other members of the Awolowo family over the sad loss.