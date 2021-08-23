Kalu condoles family of late Micheal Okpara over death of wife

Sen. Orji Kalu has commiserated with family of first Republic Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, late Chief Michael Okpara, over death of their matriarch, Mrs Adanma Okpara.

Orji in a condolence message in Abuja on Monday, described the deceased as a woman of virtue, stressing that she was a pillar of support and source of inspiration for the women folk.

The former governor of Abia , also condoled friends and associates of the Okpara family, adding that the good deeds of the deceased were worthy of commendation and emulation.

Kalu admonished the deceased family to sustain the worthy legacies of the matriarch.

“`She was selfless, patriotic and easy-going and played key roles in advancing the cause of the people at all levels.

“She lived a purposeful life, committed to the service of mankind,” he said.

Kalu prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mrs Okpara died at the early hours of Aug. 22, in an undisclosed hospital.

(NAN)

