Kalu condemns attack on INEC Office in Abia

May 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the , Dr. has condemned the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia area of Abia state. 


The INEC office was set ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums leaving electoral materials and furniture .


Describing the act as undemocratic and uncivilized, Kalu called on law enforcement agencies to commence a -scale investigation into the attack in order  to identify and bring the of the wicked act to book, stressing that Nigeria’s growing democracy must be protected for the sake of development.


While calling on the political to uphold democratic virtues in endeavours, the former Governor stressed that politics is not a do-or-die affair.
Kalu said, “the attack on INEC office in Ohafia area of Abia state is needless and unacceptable.


‘Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has sustained its role in the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets in the country.
” The sponsors and of the attack  are enemies of the country.


“I implore security agencies to fish out the behind the attack in a bid to forestall recurrence” .
Kalu urged INEC not to relent in its efforts to sustain the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.

