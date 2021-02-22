Kalu commiserates with Nigerian Airforce over plane crash

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condoled with families of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel who died in a plane crash on Sunday in Abuja.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, lamented the unfortunate incident which killed all the seven officers on board.

The lawmaker expressed sadness and shock, adding that the detailed investigation must be carried out to ascertain the cause of the crash in a bid to forestall recurrence.