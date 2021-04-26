Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Bayero and Alhaji Nasir Bayero respectively over the demise of their mother, Alhaja Maryam Ado Bayero.



Describing the deceased as an epitome of humility and selflessness, Kalu, who is also Dan Galadima of Ilorin, stressed that the late Alhaja Ado Bayero will be remembered for her good deeds.



The former Governor also, conveyed his condolences to the Ilorin Emirate council especially Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

In his condolence message, Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late Alhaja Ado Bayero Al-Jannah Firdaus.

He said, “I join the Kano, Ilorin and Bichi Emirate councils, in morning the passing of wife of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Alhaja Maryam Ado Bayero, who passed in Cairo, Egypt a few days ago.

“The deceased was a source of inspiration to the womenfolk.



“She was a pillar of support to her comtemporaries and the younger generation.



“The late Alhaja Maryam Ado Bayero will be remembered for her outstanding qualities”.

Kalu urged the Ado-Bayero and Gambari families to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life and left behind worthy legacies.

