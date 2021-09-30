Kalu applauds commitment of Nigerians to nation building

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has applauded Nigerians for their perseverance, patriotism and commitment to nation building.

Kalu, in a goodwill message to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, described the country as blessed and urged the political class to embrace democratic virtues at all levels of government.

He emphasised that people at the helm of affairs must live up to expectations by providing succor to Nigerians.

The former governor of Abia, faulted proponents of a divided Nigeria, stressing that the country remained better off as a united and indivisible entity.

While noting that Nigeria’s tribal, cultural and religious diversity should not be basis for disunity, Kalu identified them as opportunity for growth and progress.

According to him, I join other Nigerians in celebrating the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria.

“No doubt, the country is facing some challenges, nevertheless, there are remarkable and historic milestones that have been achieved since independence.

“Nigeria is waxing strong despite unpatriotic and selfish calls for division in some quarters.

“The country is blessed with its heterogeneous nature.

“The proponents of a divided Nigeria are selfish and unpatriotic.

“The country remains a united, indivisible and prosperous nation.

“As the country marks its 61st independence anniversary, the government and its citizens, must uphold the tenets of democracy in a bid to build an ideal society, anchored on justice, fairness and equity.”

Kalu, however, charged politicians not to heat the polity with provocative utterances and urged Nigerians to remain law abiding, optimistic and peaceful.

The former governor wished Nigerians a hitch-free independence anniversary celebration. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...