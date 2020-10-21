Kajuru Local Government Chairman wants increased involvement of women in peace, reconciliation process

The Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State , Mr Kafra Caino, on Wednesday called for increased participation of women in peacebuilding and reconciliation processes in the state.

Caino spoke when the Executive Committee of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Correspondent Chapel, paid a courtesy visit at his office in Kajuru.

According to him, women are influential instruments in any process and their involvement in peace processes will ensure positive results.

“Women have not been given the desired opportunity to spearhead projects and I believe that if they had been given more opportunities, perfect peace will be attained.

“Women are known to be homebuilders, better at managing resources and good mediators too. As such, a fair share of their involvement in reconciliatory processes would produce desired results,” he said.

The chairman commended the visiting team led by a woman, describing the development as a positive move.

He said,“Your mandate toward engaging communities, especially in Southern Kaduna, in peace building is a great idea.

“I believe your initiative to go to the local governments with the most hit crisis to find the root cause of the crisis will surely set the ball rolling.’’

Caino commended the government over its tireless efforts, especially in securing the well-being of the people.

He added that there were many community involvement in peace building and reconciliation processes across the state of which were already yielding the desired impact.

He, however, urged journalists to ensure balanced reporting and assured the chapel of government’s continued commitment in securing lives and properties.

Responding, Hajia Asma’u Halilu, Chairman of the Kaduna State NUJ correspondent chapel, said that the union had concluded plans to embark on a tour of Southern Kaduna.

“This is to ensure that the ongoing peace reconciliation process is brought to the fore.

“As watchdogs of the society, we want the negative narrative people have about the southern part of Kaduna to change.

“It is our duty to engage the affected communities and directly hear from them the results of the various peace and reconciliation processes in such areas,” she said. (NAN)