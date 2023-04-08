Kaigama tasks leaders on sacrifice, honesty, justice

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, His Grace, Ignatius Kaigama has tasked leaders on honesty, sacrifice and justice.

Kaigama gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of Good Friday celebration in Abuja.

He said leaders should look up to Jesus as He is a great example not only for Christian but for the entire world.

The cleric said that leadership involves sacrifice, and cautioned leaders against self-centeredness and focusing more on their personal interest.

According to him, those entrusted with leadership must give priority to the common good and what makes the people happy.

“We should not focus all attention in what we are going to acquire in this world; when it come to politics, people fight and struggle as if it is the end of the world.

“When they win, there is a struggle, when they lose, it is a problem; we should be careful not to idolise material things; let us realise there is another world and live as well as we can.

“As political, religious and traditional leaders, we should always keep our eyes on the next world; be fair, be honest, be just and be modest in the way we carry on in life,” he said.

The archbishop expressed the hope that Easter period would inspire leaders to know that sacrifice is of great essence in leadership.

“You need to let something go, you need to move away from something, you need to move from your comfort zone in order to lead others.

“Leadership is service to humanity, a person who leads must live like Christ, live simply and aim to always do good at anytime and anywhere,” he said.

Kaigama urged Nigerians to be optimistic and aspire for a better future.

According to him, after the death of Christ, he rose three days later from the dead, which signifies that there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel.

The cleric said people should always aspire for the everlasting life beyond the grave. (NAN)