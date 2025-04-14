Kaigama: Political Leaders Don’t Deserve Praises, Clerics Corrupt, Dishonest

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama has called on political and religious leaders in Nigeria to show mercy to the citizens and be good examples.

He told political leaders that if they are not ready to sacrifice their time and life for the people, they do not deserve election, let alone praises.

Kaigama expressed these views in his Palm Sunday Message delivered at Our Lady Queen Of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja, with the theme, “The King who chooses the Cross as His throne”, taken from Isaiah 5:4-7; Philippians 2:6-11; and Luke 22: 14- 23:56, obtained by journalists on Monday.

He said, “These readings reveal to us the true nature of divine love, it lowers itself, serves, and gives without counting the cost. Christ did not cling to power or demand His rights, He descended, in order to lift us up. His humility becomes His glory.

“Lessons: We see how they shouted “Hosanna” and then suddenly “Crucify him.” Are we surprised? Don’t we do the same? We very solemnly receive Jesus in the Eucharist only to go out and live a life that contradicts all we have received? We say, “Jesus I love you, all I have is yours, yours I am, yours I want to be, do with me whatever you will,” but proceed after to live a life of jealousy, dishonesty, lies, hatred, evil, etc.

“Christ shows us that true greatness is found in humility, not pride, and true love is tested in trial, not comfort, just as true discipleship means walking with Jesus not only in moments of glory but also in moments of pain.

“Today’s celebration calls our leaders to be merciful leaders eager to provide basic amenities for their people. We call on leaders, not to be carried away by people’s hailing and calling titles such as “Your Excellency,” “Distinguished,” “Honorable,” “Your Majesty,” “Your Eminence,” “Your Grace,” etc., but to be determined to achieve the purpose of their being leaders.

“Political leaders should be aware that in our country today, after election victory, people shout “Hosanna” to their leaders, but with hunger and insecurity ravaging our dear country, and when people are at breaking point, they shout in desperation “crucify them, crucify them.”

“The same happens to religious leaders, especially when we promise wealth, healing, miracles, and people don’t see these, because these promises are not rooted in the Lord. They will shout “crucify them,” in our case too because some of us are deceitful, dishonest, manipulative, and self-centered, and even recklessly use the funds the congregations make great sacrifices to collect.

“Leaders should learn that only once did Jesus allow people to sing His praises. Always, He would shun anyone who tried to praise Him publicly. But today, when He was marked for death, He entered Jerusalem publicly and allowed the multitudes to sing His praises. This was because His hour had come. If you are not ready as a leader to sacrifice your time and life for your people, then, don’t allow them to elect you, let alone to sing your praises.

“We learn also that we should not command God in prayer. At the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus prayed: “Abba Father … remove this cup from me; yet not what I will, but what you will”. It will be nice if we add this clause whenever we make a request of God, to do not as we will but as He wills instead.”