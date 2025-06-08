KAGOTE to Tinubu: Senator Umahi misled you to commission uncompleted East-West Road

The apex socio-cultural organization of Ogoni people, KAGOTE, has said that President Bola Tinubub was misled into commissioning an uncompleted East-West Road recently.

This assertion was made in a statement signed by Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, President, KAGOTE.

The group which also commended Tinubu for appointing people from Ogoniland into the Federal Government, urged the president to call his Minister, Dave Umahi to order.

Deeyah said, “The attention of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organization of Ogoni people has been drawn to a State House Press release of 31st May 2025, signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy titled: PRESIDENT TINUBU COMMISSIONS THE FIRST PHASE OF THE LAGOS-CALABAR COASTAL HIGHWAY AND OTHER ROADS, WARNS CONTRACTORS AND ESTATE DEVELOPERS.

“In the said release the projects listed to have been commissioned virtually by the President in the South-South region include the rehabilitation of Calabar-Ugep-Katsina-Ala Road Section II (Ugep-Katsina-Ala) in Benue/ Cross River States, dualisation of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt – Ahoada in Rivers State; rehabilitation of Alesi-Ugep(Iyamoyung-Ugep) Section in Cross River State. Upgrading of 15km Section of the East-West Road Port Harcourt (Eleme Junction)-Onne Port Junction in Rivers State.

“We are to state here that as at the evening of Sunday, 1st June 2025, work on only one side of the dual carriageway is ongoing. The concrete pavement has not covered the entire length of the road. There are four(4) overhead bridges at various stages of piling works. Not one has been completed.

“We believe that the Honourable Minister of Works misled Mr. President into commissioning a Road still under construction, we hereby condemn this act in totality.

“It is surprising that a man who served twice as an elected Governor, also won election to the Senate would be this so deceitful as to lie with a public infrastructure that all eyes can see even the blind can feel.

“All those who ply this road know that it is no-where near completion. It is sad and unexpected of a man of this standing in society, moreover a Public Official. The President was misled into believing the project had been completed, whereas work on it, is still on-going.”

KAGOTE president further said, “Anyone in doubt can visit the site and you will confirm that the concrete pavement, which is meant to be the uppermost layer, wearing or surface course on the road, is yet to be completed, while the four overhead bridges are at various stages of piling, let alone be completed.

“The Eleme Section of the East West Road is a dual carriage way and major arterial infrastructural project of the present administration. It is supposed to serve commuters from Akwa Ibom State apart from about Eight Local Governments of Rivers State, it also serves to evacuate men and materials from the Refineries, the Indorama Petrochemical plant, the Ports and Oil&Gas Free Zone located along this axis.

“Our people believe that the speedy completion of that road will go a long way in assuring our people of the readiness of Government to partner with and develop local infrastructures. It has been in the forefront of our demands for better integration.

“Coming at a critical time when the Ogoni people have overwhelmingly agreed that the Federal Government should commence oil exploration activities in Ogoniland, which has been on hold for more than thirty years, we do hope that the Minister is not deliberately pitching Ogoni people against Mr. President, thereby setting us on a collision course with the present Administration because as a people we will resist any attempt to deny us the full benefit of our sacrifices and contributions to Nation building.

“We voted massively for Mr. President in the last General Election, and are therefore in support of the activities, projects and programmes of his Administration.

“We wish to reiterate our sincere appreciation to Mr. President for appointing prominent sons of Ogoni land into various offices of Government, we therefore call on Mr. President to quickly call the Honourable Minister of Works David Umahi to order.

“KAGOTE also believes that by his recent action of deliberately misleading Mr. President, the Minister has given credence to concerns in many quarters that he is planning to scale down the scope of the project.

“We hereby warn that any attempt to do so, will be strongly resisted by Ogoni people.”