Kagarko, Sanga rerun: Kaduna PDP appeals for level playing field

The Kaduna State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Hassan Hyet has called for level playing ground to facilitate free and credible election during the Jan. 25 rerun in Sanga and Kagarko state constituencies.

Hyet made the appeal on Friday in Kaduna when members of the Network of Women CSOs paid him a courtesy visit to push for violence free election in the two states constituencies.

“All authorities should provide a level playing ground and whoever goes foul of the rules of the game wether he is PDP or APC, let him be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the laws of our land.

“This will serve as deterant to people tomorrow,” he said.

Hyet said that politicians must learn to win or lose fairly and gallantly instead of cutting corners.

The chairman said the PDP identify with the effort of the women in their campaign for free and credible rerun elections for the two state assembly seats.

“We identify with your efforts because it’s an effort geared towards making the society safe for everybody, and where there is safety, we can talk of progress.

“I will borrow the words of former President Goodluck Jonathan to say that for us in PDP election is not a do or die affair.

“We have lost in other places and we have kept calm, we went to the court, wether we were denied rightly or wrongly, we have accepted without calling anybody to the streets.

“We will follow civil and civilised ways by issuing releases saying what is wrong and asking for corrections.

“What we want in PDP is to play the game by the rules; our position is not that we must win, but let there by free and fair election.”

Hyet said politicians must place Nigeria above their individual interests, so as to build better future for the country. (NAN)