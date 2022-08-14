Kafe Market: FCT Minister lauds development partners

The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello on Friday, August 12, 2022 performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Kafe District Market.

Malam Bello, during the ceremony, said when completed, the market will cater for the shopping needs of the residents of Life Camp, Kafe and Gwarimpa Districts.

The Minister who expressed surprise at the level of work on the project, commended the partnership that brought about the project while looking forward to commissioning it.

He said: “So, all the partners in this project, starting from the AICL, the AH Properties and Construction company and all the agencies of the FCTA, I congratulate you for initiating this wonderful, magnificent project within the city and I look forward to the day we will all assemble here to commission it”.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Maina, appreciated the FCT Minister for always being supportive of the AICL.

He said: “I will like to appreciate the Hon. Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello for his unwavering support to AICL. Since he came into office, he has allowed the company to operate fully as a limited liability company and intervenes only when the situation requires that he intervenes to support the company in achieving its objectives”.

Represented by AICL’s Chief Coordinating Officer in charge of subsidiaries, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, the GMD said, “The Karfe market is positioned to be one of the most beautiful and organized markets in the FCT, going by the design and layout. Upon completion, the market will have a total of 600 shops and other facilities like clinic, mobile police station, fire fighting facilities, etc. it will serve Karfe, Dape, Kado, Gwarinpa Districts among others.

“The developers have also designed a market that will most likely become the first 24-hour market in the FCT. It is needless to say that the commercial activities from this number of shops will no doubt impact positively on the economy of the FCT and the revenues that will be generated”.

Also speaking at the event, the architect in charge of the project, Mr. Arthur Oguegbulu, in explaining the scope of the project said, “The market will provide community integration, considering the number of estates we have around here. The market is at the centre of many estates, considering Gwarimpa and other outskirts within this area.

In fact, this Kafe District is made up a lot of estates. So, we provided what we call a market square within the market. It’s a large landscaped area where shoppers can actually lounge, just the way you have them in malls.

Present at the event was the Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Honourable, Lukman Agboola Dabiri and other officials of the FCTA.

