Kafanchan assault referral Centre records 77 cases in September – Manager

October 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Salama Sexual Referral in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State,  recorded 77 cases in September, the Manager, Mrs Grace Abbin, has said.

Abbin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, in Kafanchan, that out of the number, five were rape cases while 72 others were cases of physical and emotional violence.

She decried the culture of silence in sexual cases, noting that relatives of perpetrators and victims always tried to frustrate the cases.

“We are particular about the best interest of the victims. In many rape cases, you find relatives and community leaders trying to silence the victim.

“You will see a father who has probably been bought by relatives of the perpetrator coming to say they have forgiven the perpetrator.

“They forget that rape is a case against the state, even against an individual.

“People are more concerned about the perpetrators. Nobody seems to care about the victims and the after effects of the on them,” she added

The Manager called for synergy between the center and security agencies, the media and religious leaders in breaking the culture of silence over sexual cases.

“We are looking to break the culture of silence that is really affecting in society.

“And to that, we need more and cooperation of all stakeholders, otherwise this will continue,” she said

She advised victims to always report to the Centre, three days of being abused, to enable experts extract key ingredients needed to prosecute offenders.

NAN reports that the is one of four in the state where victims of rape and other are given counseling, and optional legal interventions. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,