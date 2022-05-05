Kaduna youth group drums support for ACG Abubakar governorship bid

The Amalgamation of Kaduna State Youth Groups, has drummed support for retired Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Abubakar, on his Kaduna State governorship bid.

The spokesman of the group, Comrade Sagir Adam, declared the group’s support during a solidarity meeting held in Zaria on Thursday.

Adam said the support of members of the group, drawn from various women and youth development associations in Kaduna State, stemmed from the previous achievements of the aspirant.

He said that Abubakar had always supported women and youths to be self reliant and employers of labour through his various empowerment programmes.

“We feel that if ACG Bashir Abubakar (rtd) succeeded in his bid, women and youths will certainly benefit more from his various skills and talents development initiative.

“I therefore, urge youth associations across the state, to come forth and rally round him for a successful governorship bid,” he said.

Adam said that the group had on April 21, bought the declaration of interest form for the retired ACG under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to enable him vie for the governorship seat. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

