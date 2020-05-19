Kaduna workers receive May salaries ahead of sallah

Share the news













Kaduna State Government has directed the state Ministry of Finance to pay May 2020 salaries for public servants on Tuesday, six days before the usual payment date of 25th of every month.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe disclosed this during the live media chat she hosted with Governor Nasir El-Rufai at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that ‘’the gesture is to enable workers to better utilise the Wednesday and Thursday window provided this week for residents to stock up on food and other essentials.’’

The statement further said that ‘’Dr Balarabe however advised that everyone should be prudent in this difficult moment.’’

Adekeye recalled that ‘’Kaduna State is the first government to comply with the new national wage which it began paying along with consequential adjustments with effect from 1st September 2019.’’

The Special Adviser revealed that ‘’the state government had initiated and concluded its own wage review before the Federal Government launched new minimum wage negotiations with the labour unions in 2018.’’

According to him, the ‘’review was implemented as a key component of its public service reform and revitalisation programme launched in 2016 to transform the public service into a more efficient and responsive, IT-compliant and younger institution.’’

Adekeye noted that ‘’prior to the initiation of the public service reform programme, the state government announced during the revenue slump of 2016 that it was prioritising personnel costs as a key component of its budget adjustment mechanism.’’

