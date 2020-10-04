Kaduna vigilance service operatives intercept kidnappers in Giwa

Zaria Zonal Command of Kaduna State Vigilance Service, says its operatives have intercepted kidnappers at Gangara in Giwa Local Government of the state, freed two victims and recoverd two motorcycles.

Malam Bala Galadima, Zonal Commander of the service made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria.

Galadima said the operation took place on Sunday at about 3.00am, during which the victims, Hafsat Bulus and Esther Bulus, were freed.

He explaìned that the victims were kidnapped on Thursday night from Katsina and their captors were taking them to one of their hideouts in Birnin Gwari Local Government, Kaduna State, when they were intercepted by the vigilantes.

Galadima however said that the kidnappers escaped leaving behind two motorcycles which were handed over to Giwa Police Division office.

The vigilance service commander identified Maigatari, Dajin-Mali, Tsaunin Kura, Riyawa and Daban Na-Kaduwa in Giwa and Birnin Gwari local governments as the base of most kidnappers in the area.

He commended Alhaji Abubakar-Shehu Giwa, the Chairman of Giwa Local Government Council for donating seven cars and 20 motorcycles to the vigilantes to strengthen their operation in the area.

“The deployment of the cars at strategic locations within the area has significantly reduced attacks by kidnappers and bandits in many parts of the local government,” Galadima said.

He added that, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, also donated five motorcycles to them.

Galadima disclosed that the vigilantes had arrested over 100 informants and other criminals between March and September this year in Giwa local government area.

He said that the vigilance service was working closely with other security outfits in the area, to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Galadima appealed to residents of the area to support the vigilantes with information and logistics for effective discharge of their duties. (NAN)