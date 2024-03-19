Kaduna varsity signs MoU with ICT firm on e-timetable platform

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tita Universal Service Limited, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm on e-timetable platform.

The platform is an interactive e-timetable platform that gives students first-hand information and update on school activities.

It connects students and lecturers, thus, assisting students to optimise the use of their time.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of KASU, Prof. Abdullahi Musa said the institution recently concluded a major strategic plan to ensure ease in doing things in the institution.

Musa, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Prof. Yusha’u Ango said KASU was passionate about using the latest technologies.

He said the institution is committed to the optimum use of Tita’s services and application for the students and lectures.

Earlier, Tita Company Secretary, Ms Aisha Muhammad, said the firm is an indigenous one that designs and develops mobile applications.

“The Tita application enables lecturers to notify students on any development regarding their lectures.

“It enables the students to submit assignments, know their session calendar, calculate their CGPA, add or remove courses, among other services,” Muhammad said.

She said that the MoU with KASU was conceived because of the institution’s commitment to digitalisation of activities which was in-line with the firm’s services.

On the business side, Muhammad said that the application does not use students’ information, but leverages on the traffic being generated to make money.

“The application is free for the students and the institution, a certain percentage of tax revenue will be given to the institution.

“This is the first time we are launching the application, but it is already in use at Imo State University, University of Maiduguri, Federal University of Health Sciences Azare, among others institutions,” she said.

The secretary urged the students to make efficient use of the application to save time and cost of printing documents.

Some of the students, Mary Bala and Musa Umar, expressed optimism that that the application would save them time and money for transportation.

They urged their lecturers to maximise the use of the application to ease the students’ financial hardships and other costs attached to physical appearance for lectures or submission of assignments. (NAN)

By Sani Idris