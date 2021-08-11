Kaduna varsity holds maiden research exhibition

The Kaduna State University (KASU) on Wednesday, held a maiden research exhibition to promote search among academics and researchers at the university.

Dr Aliyu Adamu, the Deputy Director, Directorate of Research and Development, KASU said at the exhibition in Kaduna, that the goal was to promote the spirit of research among academics to solve societal problems.

Adamu said that the exhibition provided an opportunity for researchers from the university, other academics and research institutions to showcase their research findings and share experiences.

“This is the first of its kind in the university and we hope to make it an annual event for lecturers and researchers to come together and share experiences on how they are solving societal problems,” he said.

The university’s Librarian, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, defined research as a process of identifying a problem and developing a systematic methodology to solving that problem.

Musa pointed out that the hallmark of a university was research, teaching and community service, adding however, that 90 per cent activities of lecturers went into teaching with only 10 per cent in research.

He urged university’s management to reduce the academic workload of lecturers to give them time to engage in more research to help the society.

Prof. Muhammad Tanko, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, described research as a “critical” component of the roles of a university, which had been neglected over the years.

Tanko said that the exhibition was part of the university’s efforts to revive research among academics in the quest to provide solutions to societal problems.

The VC presented an award to Mr Bala Dogo, a Professor of Geography in recognition of his outstanding research contributions in the university’s Faculty of Science.

Dogo thanked the vice-chancellor for recognising his contributions to research in the field of sciences, describing it as a “huge” encouragement for him to do more.

Some of the exhibitions at the event include an electric tricycle, ventilators, biodiesel, climate smart agricultural techniques, tax for service development model, processed date palm and sweet potatoes.

Others are candles made from polythene waste simplified mathematics technique and improved nutritious-rich cowpea varieties among others.

The exhibitors include researchers from the university, Air Force Institute of Technology, National Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria and Kaduna Polytechnic. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...