Kaduna varsity ASUU begins indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) Branch, has declared indefinite strike beginning from Feb. 18, over unresolved welfare concerns.

By Sani Idris

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) Branch, has declared indefinite strike beginning from Feb. 18, over unresolved welfare concerns.

The union announced the decision in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Peter Adamu and Secretary, Dr Peter Waziri, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The statement said that the action followed the approval of the union’s National Executive Council.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities, KASU branch wishes to notify the public that its National Executive Council has approved the request of the congress of the branch to proceed on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike with effect from today, Feb.18, 2025.

“Congress unanimously and vehemently rejected the promises from the government of Kaduna State for lack of substance, specific details and actionable timelines on the payment of the outstanding entitlements to members,” the statement said.

The union identified one of the unresolved welfare issues as non-payment of all withheld salaries, which included 60 per cent in September 2017 and May to September 2022.

Other issues, it said, were non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances from 2016 till date, payment of promotion arrears and Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme supervision allowances.

Also unresolved were Group Life Assurance and other entitlements to deceased members, non-remittance of pension from 2009 to 2019, and implementation of 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage award.

Another grey area, according to the union, is the restoration of the university autonomy. (NAN)