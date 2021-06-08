Kaduna University suspends undergraduate academic activities indefinitely – Registrar

 The Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday, suspended academic activities for its undergraduate students indefinitely.

KASU  Registrar, Mr Samuel Manshop, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

Manshop, who did not reasons for the suspension, however, said academic activities would for postgraduate , college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time .

“The management of KASU  wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.

“Postgraduate , college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time are to with their activities.

“Staff are also expected to report to work as usual, while management will communicate further developments,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria () recalls that undergraduate students had protested  hike in school fees from between N24,0000 and N36,000 to between N100,000 and N400,000.

The students, who began the the increment was announced in April, demanded reversal of the new school  fees. ()

